QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.91 - 15.73
Vol / Avg.
108.5K/169.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.34 - 32
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.93
Shares
76.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Sep 3, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 12:42PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 6:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 7:16AM
load more
ADC Therapeutics SA is a United States-based clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It is involved in the development of antibody-drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company's product candidate includes ADCT-402, ADCT-301, ADCT-602, and ADCT-601.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ADC Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ADC Therapeutics's (ADCT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ADC Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) stock?

A

The latest price target for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting ADCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.50% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)?

A

The stock price for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is $15.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ADC Therapeutics.

Q

When is ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) reporting earnings?

A

ADC Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ADC Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) operate in?

A

ADC Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.