Range
14.5 - 15.24
Vol / Avg.
191.3K/121.6K
Div / Yield
1.35/9.06%
52 Wk
14.89 - 19.47
Mkt Cap
635.2M
Payout Ratio
41.11
Open
14.79
P/E
4.95
Shares
41.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income. The secondary investment objective of the fund is capital preservation and appreciation. It invests in the corporate bonds and notes, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, short-term instruments and others.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO Corporate & Income (PCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PIMCO Corporate & Income's (PCN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO Corporate & Income.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO Corporate & Income (PCN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO Corporate & Income

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO Corporate & Income (PCN)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PCN) is $15.24 last updated Today at 8:59:50 PM.

Q

Does PIMCO Corporate & Income (PCN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO Corporate & Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO Corporate & Income (PCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO Corporate & Income.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO Corporate & Income (PCN) operate in?

A

PIMCO Corporate & Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.