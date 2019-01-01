QQQ
With 450,000 route miles of fiber, including over 35,000 route miles of subsea fiber connecting Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Lumen Technologies is one of the United States' largest telecommunications carriers serving global enterprises. Its merger with Level 3 further shifted the company's operations toward businesses (over 70% of revenue) and away from its legacy consumer business. Lumen offers businesses a full menu of communications services, providing colocation and data center services, data transportation, and end-user phone and Internet service. On the consumer side, Lumen provides broadband and phone service across 37 states, where it has 4.5 million broadband customers.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.510 -0.0200
REV4.860B4.847B-13.000M

Lumen Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lumen Technologies (LUMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lumen Technologies's (LUMN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lumen Technologies (LUMN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting LUMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.35% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

A

The stock price for Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is $9.62 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lumen Technologies (LUMN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021.

Q

When is Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) reporting earnings?

A

Lumen Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Lumen Technologies (LUMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lumen Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Lumen Technologies (LUMN) operate in?

A

Lumen Technologies is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.