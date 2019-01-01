QQQ
Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.4004.540 0.1400
REV1.460B1.467B7.000M

Zebra Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zebra Technologies's (ZBRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) was reported by Needham on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 580.00 expecting ZBRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.02% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)?

A

The stock price for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is $420.22 last updated Today at 6:45:00 PM.

Q

Does Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zebra Technologies.

Q

When is Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) reporting earnings?

A

Zebra Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zebra Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) operate in?

A

Zebra Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.