Range
11.92 - 12.4
Vol / Avg.
104.1K/511.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.97 - 17.66
Mkt Cap
844.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.42
P/E
-
EPS
-0.38
Shares
70.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Despegar.com Corp is an online travel company in Latin America. Its product offering includes airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enables consumers to find, compare, plan and purchase travel products easily through its marketplace. The company provides a technology platform for managing the distribution of products and access to users to the network of travel suppliers. It operates through two segments: Air, which consists of the sale of airline tickets; and Packages, Hotels, and Other Travel Products, which consists of travel packages, as well as sales of hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services. Its geographical segments are Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico, and other countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Despegar.com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Despegar.com (DESP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Despegar.com's (DESP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Despegar.com (DESP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) was reported by Citigroup on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DESP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Despegar.com (DESP)?

A

The stock price for Despegar.com (NYSE: DESP) is $12.051 last updated Today at 6:31:17 PM.

Q

Does Despegar.com (DESP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Despegar.com.

Q

When is Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) reporting earnings?

A

Despegar.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Despegar.com (DESP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Despegar.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Despegar.com (DESP) operate in?

A

Despegar.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.