Despegar.com Corp is an online travel company in Latin America. Its product offering includes airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enables consumers to find, compare, plan and purchase travel products easily through its marketplace. The company provides a technology platform for managing the distribution of products and access to users to the network of travel suppliers. It operates through two segments: Air, which consists of the sale of airline tickets; and Packages, Hotels, and Other Travel Products, which consists of travel packages, as well as sales of hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services. Its geographical segments are Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico, and other countries.