Comstock Mining Inc is engaged in the sustainable extraction, valorization, and production of scarce natural resources, with a focus on high-value strategic materials that are essential to meeting the rapidly increasing global demand for clean energy, carbon-neutrality, and natural products. The company is organized into three operating segments namely Mining, Real Estate, and Natural Resource Renewal. It generates most of the revenue from the real estate segment which is engaged in real estate rental operations.

Comstock Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Comstock Mining (LODE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comstock Mining (AMEX: LODE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Comstock Mining's (LODE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Comstock Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Comstock Mining (LODE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Comstock Mining (AMEX: LODE) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on July 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting LODE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 242.21% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Comstock Mining (LODE)?

A

The stock price for Comstock Mining (AMEX: LODE) is $1.315 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Comstock Mining (LODE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Comstock Mining.

Q

When is Comstock Mining (AMEX:LODE) reporting earnings?

A

Comstock Mining’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Comstock Mining (LODE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comstock Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Comstock Mining (LODE) operate in?

A

Comstock Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.