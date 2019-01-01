QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15 - 15.32
Vol / Avg.
13.7K/27.8K
Div / Yield
0.3/1.97%
52 Wk
14.38 - 21.25
Mkt Cap
339.7M
Payout Ratio
224.49
Open
15.18
P/E
115.38
EPS
0.07
Shares
22.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 6:01PM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:13PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 5:31PM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 9:16AM
Global Water Resources Inc operates as a water resource management company that owns, operates, and manages water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. It offers the Total Water Management integrated approach for water conservation.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Water Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global Water Resources (GWRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Water Resources's (GWRS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Water Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Global Water Resources (GWRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) was reported by Roth Capital on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting GWRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Water Resources (GWRS)?

A

The stock price for Global Water Resources (NASDAQ: GWRS) is $15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Water Resources (GWRS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) reporting earnings?

A

Global Water Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Global Water Resources (GWRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Water Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Water Resources (GWRS) operate in?

A

Global Water Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.