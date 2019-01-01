QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2550.55 - 2641.02
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1990.23 - 3030.93
Mkt Cap
1.7T
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2632.97
P/E
23.14
EPS
31.15
Shares
661M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 hours ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 14 hours ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 2:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 10:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:42PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 11:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 2:32PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Alphabet Inc is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads. Google's other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud service fees and other licensing revenue. Sales of hardware such as Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home, also contribute to other revenue. Alphabet's moonshot investments are in its other bets segment, where it bets on technology to enhance health (Verily), faster Internet access to homes (Google Fiber), self-driving cars (Waymo), and more. Alphabet's operating margin has been 25%-30%, with Google at 30% and other bets operating at a loss.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS27.32030.690 3.3700
REV72.130B75.325B3.195B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alphabet Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alphabet (GOOGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alphabet's (GOOGL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alphabet (GOOGL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was reported by MKM Partners on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3375.00 expecting GOOGL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.26% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alphabet (GOOGL)?

A

The stock price for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is $2551.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alphabet (GOOGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alphabet.

Q

When is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reporting earnings?

A

Alphabet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Alphabet (GOOGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alphabet.

Q

What sector and industry does Alphabet (GOOGL) operate in?

A

Alphabet is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.