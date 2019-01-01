|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.240
|0.260
|0.0200
|REV
|140.020M
|161.286M
|21.266M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Magnite’s space includes: Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR), Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI).
The latest price target for Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) was reported by Susquehanna on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting MGNI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 92.31% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) is $12.48 last updated Today at 3:54:22 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Magnite.
Magnite’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Magnite.
Magnite is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.