Range
10.47 - 12.77
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/2.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.92 - 57.49
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.48
P/E
117.05
EPS
-0.18
Shares
131.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Magnite Inc is an independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project's programmatic expertise with Telaria's leadership in CTV. The company provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory. Publishers use the company's technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats, including desktop, mobile, audio, and CTV. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, California, New York, and London, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2400.260 0.0200
REV140.020M161.286M21.266M

Magnite Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magnite (MGNI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magnite's (MGNI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Magnite (MGNI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) was reported by Susquehanna on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting MGNI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 92.31% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Magnite (MGNI)?

A

The stock price for Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) is $12.48 last updated Today at 3:54:22 PM.

Q

Does Magnite (MGNI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magnite.

Q

When is Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) reporting earnings?

A

Magnite’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Magnite (MGNI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magnite.

Q

What sector and industry does Magnite (MGNI) operate in?

A

Magnite is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.