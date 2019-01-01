Magnite Inc is an independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project's programmatic expertise with Telaria's leadership in CTV. The company provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory. Publishers use the company's technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats, including desktop, mobile, audio, and CTV. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, California, New York, and London, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.