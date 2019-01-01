QQQ
Range
63.92 - 65.71
Vol / Avg.
4.4M/4M
Div / Yield
2.96/4.53%
52 Wk
58.27 - 74.6
Mkt Cap
37.2B
Payout Ratio
221.97
Open
64.69
P/E
51.38
EPS
0.34
Shares
565.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Realty Income owns roughly 6,700 properties, most of which are freestanding, single-tenant, triple-net-leased retail properties. Its properties are located in 49 states and Puerto Rico and are leased to 250 tenants from 47 industries. Recent acquisitions have added industrial, office, manufacturing, and distribution properties, which make up roughly 16% of revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.940
REV645.250M685.019M39.769M

Realty Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Realty Income (O) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Realty Income (NYSE: O) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Realty Income's (O) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Realty Income (O) stock?

A

The latest price target for Realty Income (NYSE: O) was reported by Scotiabank on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting O to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Realty Income (O)?

A

The stock price for Realty Income (NYSE: O) is $65.795 last updated Today at 8:41:21 PM.

Q

Does Realty Income (O) pay a dividend?

A

The next Realty Income (O) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Realty Income (NYSE:O) reporting earnings?

A

Realty Income’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Realty Income (O) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Realty Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Realty Income (O) operate in?

A

Realty Income is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.