|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-22
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Oatly Group’s space includes: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) and Post Holdings (NYSE:POST).
The latest price target for Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) was reported by Mizuho on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting OTLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.64% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) is $6.82 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Oatly Group.
Oatly Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Oatly Group.
Oatly Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.