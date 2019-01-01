QQQ
Range
6 - 6.83
Vol / Avg.
4.3M/4.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.11 - 29
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
591.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Oatly Group AB is engaged in the food and drinks industry. Some of its products include Oat Drink, Chilled Oat Drink, Oatgurt, Creamy Oat, Icecreams, among others. It caters to Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, North America, Finland, and Other markets.

Oatly Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oatly Group (OTLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oatly Group's (OTLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oatly Group (OTLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) was reported by Mizuho on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting OTLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.64% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oatly Group (OTLY)?

A

The stock price for Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) is $6.82 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Oatly Group (OTLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oatly Group.

Q

When is Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) reporting earnings?

A

Oatly Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Oatly Group (OTLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oatly Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Oatly Group (OTLY) operate in?

A

Oatly Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.