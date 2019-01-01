Five9 Inc is a provider of intelligent cloud software for contact centers. Its solutions support omnichannel communication and include automatic call distribution and interactive voice response. Five9's intelligent routing solutions can direct customer inquiries to the call center agent best able to handle a customer's inquiry and suggest the best course of action for an agent to resolve the question quickly and satisfyingly. Some of its solutions include Digital Engagement, Inbound & Outbound services, Virtual Assistant, Workforce Optimization, Reporting & Analytics, and Workflow Automation. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.