|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.680
|0.280
|-0.4000
|REV
|140.490M
|105.176M
|-35.314M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ: BWMX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Betterware de Mexico SAB’s space includes: ATRenew (NYSE:RERE), 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS), Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), Cango (NYSE:CANG) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS).
The latest price target for Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ: BWMX) was reported by Small Cap Consumer Research on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting BWMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.92% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ: BWMX) is $16.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Betterware de Mexico SAB.
Betterware de Mexico SAB’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Betterware de Mexico SAB.
Betterware de Mexico SAB is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.