Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Betterware de Mexico SAB de CA is a direct-to-consumer selling company, focused on the home organization segment for which product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, among other categories. The company purchases the Home Organization Products and sells them through 9 catalogs throughout the year. It derives all of its revenue from the Mexican market.

Betterware de Mexico SAB Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Betterware de Mexico SAB (BWMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ: BWMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Betterware de Mexico SAB's (BWMX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Betterware de Mexico SAB (BWMX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ: BWMX) was reported by Small Cap Consumer Research on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting BWMX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.92% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Betterware de Mexico SAB (BWMX)?

A

The stock price for Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ: BWMX) is $16.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Betterware de Mexico SAB (BWMX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Betterware de Mexico SAB.

Q

When is Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) reporting earnings?

A

Betterware de Mexico SAB’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Betterware de Mexico SAB (BWMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Betterware de Mexico SAB.

Q

What sector and industry does Betterware de Mexico SAB (BWMX) operate in?

A

Betterware de Mexico SAB is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.