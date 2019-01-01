QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.8 - 7.88
Vol / Avg.
76.6K/63.7K
Div / Yield
0.35/4.43%
52 Wk
7.72 - 9.97
Mkt Cap
162.9M
Payout Ratio
63.64
Open
7.86
P/E
11.91
Shares
20.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year. The company targets to invest in the sector such as education, pre-refunded muni, utility, transportation, healthcare, special tax, state/territory general obligations, industry revenue, and pollution control.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BNY Mellon Municipal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BNY Mellon Municipal (DMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX: DMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BNY Mellon Municipal's (DMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BNY Mellon Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for BNY Mellon Municipal (DMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BNY Mellon Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for BNY Mellon Municipal (DMF)?

A

The stock price for BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX: DMF) is $7.85 last updated Today at 7:13:25 PM.

Q

Does BNY Mellon Municipal (DMF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is BNY Mellon Municipal (AMEX:DMF) reporting earnings?

A

BNY Mellon Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BNY Mellon Municipal (DMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BNY Mellon Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does BNY Mellon Municipal (DMF) operate in?

A

BNY Mellon Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.