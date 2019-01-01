BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year. The company targets to invest in the sector such as education, pre-refunded muni, utility, transportation, healthcare, special tax, state/territory general obligations, industry revenue, and pollution control.