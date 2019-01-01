QQQ
Celestica Inc is a US-based electronic manufacturing service (EMS) company that provides a range of services from design, engineering, and assembly to testing and reverse logistics. The company's manufacturing footprint of 6.5 million square feet is spread across the Americas (20%), EMEA (6%), and APAC (70%) and has generated revenue of $5.7 billion.

Celestica Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Celestica (CLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Celestica (NYSE: CLS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Celestica's (CLS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Celestica.

Q

What is the target price for Celestica (CLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Celestica (NYSE: CLS) was reported by RBC Capital on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting CLS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.76% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Celestica (CLS)?

A

The stock price for Celestica (NYSE: CLS) is $12.19 last updated Today at 2:53:30 PM.

Q

Does Celestica (CLS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 4, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 17, 2018.

Q

When is Celestica (NYSE:CLS) reporting earnings?

A

Celestica’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Celestica (CLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Celestica.

Q

What sector and industry does Celestica (CLS) operate in?

A

Celestica is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.