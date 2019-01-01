QQQ
Range
1.35 - 1.43
Vol / Avg.
37.5K/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.9 - 4.63
Mkt Cap
54.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
39.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Vaccinex Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's product pipeline includes pepinemab (VX15), which targets Huntington's Disease (HD) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and also neurodegenerative disorders; VX5 Autoimmune for the treatment of MS and potentially for other autoimmune disorder; and others.

Vaccinex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vaccinex (VCNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vaccinex's (VCNX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vaccinex (VCNX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting VCNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 407.25% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vaccinex (VCNX)?

A

The stock price for Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) is $1.38 last updated Today at 2:50:30 PM.

Q

Does Vaccinex (VCNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vaccinex.

Q

When is Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) reporting earnings?

A

Vaccinex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Vaccinex (VCNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vaccinex.

Q

What sector and industry does Vaccinex (VCNX) operate in?

A

Vaccinex is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.