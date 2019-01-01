Vaccinex Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's product pipeline includes pepinemab (VX15), which targets Huntington's Disease (HD) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and also neurodegenerative disorders; VX5 Autoimmune for the treatment of MS and potentially for other autoimmune disorder; and others.