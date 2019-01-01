QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
MIND Technology Inc provides technology and solutions for exploration, survey, and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The company has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Its Klein and Seamap units design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance sonar and seismic equipment. Its only operating segment being Marine Technology Products.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-11
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.190-0.200 -0.0100
REV7.500M8.347M847.000K

MIND Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MIND Technology (MIND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MIND Technology (NASDAQ: MIND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MIND Technology's (MIND) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MIND Technology (MIND) stock?

A

The latest price target for MIND Technology (NASDAQ: MIND) was reported by Kansas City Capital on April 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MIND to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MIND Technology (MIND)?

A

The stock price for MIND Technology (NASDAQ: MIND) is $1.07 last updated Today at 3:58:32 PM.

Q

Does MIND Technology (MIND) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) reporting earnings?

A

MIND Technology’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 11, 2022.

Q

Is MIND Technology (MIND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MIND Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does MIND Technology (MIND) operate in?

A

MIND Technology is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.