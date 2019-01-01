Innoviva Inc develops biopharmaceutical drugs in the antibiotic, respiratory, and digestive realms. Theravance's respiratory compounds are in late-stage trials for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product offering includes Relvar/Breo/Ellipta, Anoro, Ellipta, Trelegy, Ellipta and others. The firm collaborates with and receives funding from GlaxoSmithKline.