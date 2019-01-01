QQQ
Range
3.35 - 3.65
Vol / Avg.
7.9M/4.9M
Div / Yield
0.66/18.54%
52 Wk
3.56 - 6.22
Mkt Cap
644.3M
Payout Ratio
1300
Open
3.42
P/E
59.33
EPS
0.2
Shares
177M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Orchid Island Capital Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) across the United States. The principal and interest payments of its RMBS are guaranteed by the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or the Government National Mortgage Association, and are backed by single-family residential mortgage loans. The company's investment portfolio is divided into two categories namely traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, such as collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities, among other types of structured Agency RMBS.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.230
REV38.100M

Orchid Island Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orchid Island Capital (ORC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orchid Island Capital's (ORC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orchid Island Capital (ORC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) was reported by JonesTrading on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.25 expecting ORC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.76% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orchid Island Capital (ORC)?

A

The stock price for Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) is $3.64 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Orchid Island Capital (ORC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Orchid Island Capital (ORC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) reporting earnings?

A

Orchid Island Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is Orchid Island Capital (ORC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orchid Island Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Orchid Island Capital (ORC) operate in?

A

Orchid Island Capital is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.