Orchid Island Capital Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) across the United States. The principal and interest payments of its RMBS are guaranteed by the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or the Government National Mortgage Association, and are backed by single-family residential mortgage loans. The company's investment portfolio is divided into two categories namely traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, such as collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities, among other types of structured Agency RMBS.