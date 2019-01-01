QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.92 - 6.31
Vol / Avg.
495.9K/676.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.04 - 30.27
Mkt Cap
251M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
42.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 12:56PM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 12:21PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 3:52PM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 1:53PM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 3:30PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 9:07AM
load more
GAN Ltd provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and sports betting applications. The company segments include Real money iGaming operations and Simulated iGaming operations. The customers of the company include large regional operators and individual tribal casino operators.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GAN Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GAN (GAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GAN's (GAN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GAN.

Q

What is the target price for GAN (GAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) was reported by Jefferies on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting GAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 252.94% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GAN (GAN)?

A

The stock price for GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) is $5.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GAN (GAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GAN.

Q

When is GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) reporting earnings?

A

GAN’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is GAN (GAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GAN.

Q

What sector and industry does GAN (GAN) operate in?

A

GAN is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.