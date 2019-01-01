|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.340
|-0.310
|0.0300
|REV
|330.000K
|141.000K
|-189.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE: SPCE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Virgin Galactic Hldgs’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT).
The latest price target for Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE: SPCE) was reported by Truist Securities on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting SPCE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 166.81% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE: SPCE) is $8.995 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Virgin Galactic Hldgs.
Virgin Galactic Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Virgin Galactic Hldgs.
Virgin Galactic Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.