QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.4 - 57.51
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
50
EPS
-0.19
Shares
258.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 11 hours ago
Benzinga - 18 hours ago
Benzinga - 20 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 10:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 12:29PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 12:01PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 2:57PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 1:36PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is a United States-based vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals & researchers, and it also manufactures advanced air and space vehicles. Using its technologies, it is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer its customers a unique, multi-day, and transformative experience. This culminates in a spaceflight that includes views of Earth from space and several minutes of weightlessness that will launch from Spaceport America, New Mexico.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.340-0.310 0.0300
REV330.000K141.000K-189.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Virgin Galactic Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Virgin Galactic Hldgs (SPCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE: SPCE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Virgin Galactic Hldgs's (SPCE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Virgin Galactic Hldgs (SPCE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE: SPCE) was reported by Truist Securities on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting SPCE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 166.81% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Virgin Galactic Hldgs (SPCE)?

A

The stock price for Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE: SPCE) is $8.995 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Virgin Galactic Hldgs (SPCE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Virgin Galactic Hldgs.

Q

When is Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) reporting earnings?

A

Virgin Galactic Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Virgin Galactic Hldgs (SPCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Virgin Galactic Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Virgin Galactic Hldgs (SPCE) operate in?

A

Virgin Galactic Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.