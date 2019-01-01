QQQ
Icecure Medical Ltd is a Israel based firm which develops and markets minimally invasive cryoablation therapies for women's health. The company provides a minimally invasive, in-office definitive treatment for symptomatic breast fibroadenoma.

Icecure Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Icecure Medical (ICCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Icecure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Icecure Medical's (ICCM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Icecure Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Icecure Medical (ICCM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Icecure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) was reported by Brookline Capital on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.65 expecting ICCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 129.67% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Icecure Medical (ICCM)?

A

The stock price for Icecure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) is $2.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Icecure Medical (ICCM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Icecure Medical.

Q

When is Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) reporting earnings?

A

Icecure Medical’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.

Q

Is Icecure Medical (ICCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Icecure Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Icecure Medical (ICCM) operate in?

A

Icecure Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.