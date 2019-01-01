Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercialize novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with the focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.