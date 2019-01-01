QQQ
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. The company's segment includes Europe and Americas. It derives a majority of revenue from the Americas.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ardagh Metal Packaging's (AMBP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Q

What is the target price for Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) was reported by RBC Capital on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting AMBP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.58% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)?

A

The stock price for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is $8.93 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Q

When is Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) reporting earnings?

A

Ardagh Metal Packaging’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Q

What sector and industry does Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) operate in?

A

Ardagh Metal Packaging is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.