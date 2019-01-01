QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.26 - 3.52
Vol / Avg.
160.6K/113.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.25 - 9.42
Mkt Cap
212.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.43
P/E
11.52
EPS
-0.11
Shares
62.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 6:05AM
Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Perpetua Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perpetua Resources (PPTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perpetua Resources's (PPTA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perpetua Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Perpetua Resources (PPTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.25 expecting PPTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 263.50% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Perpetua Resources (PPTA)?

A

The stock price for Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) is $3.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perpetua Resources (PPTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perpetua Resources.

Q

When is Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) reporting earnings?

A

Perpetua Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Perpetua Resources (PPTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perpetua Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Perpetua Resources (PPTA) operate in?

A

Perpetua Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.