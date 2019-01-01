QQQ
Range
93.77 - 95.84
Vol / Avg.
453.5K/1.7M
Div / Yield
1.48/1.53%
52 Wk
77.85 - 103.76
Mkt Cap
25.1B
Payout Ratio
48.57
Open
95.83
P/E
34.5
EPS
0.74
Shares
267.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
In its 130-year history, McCormick has grown to become the leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and other flavorings. Beyond end consumers, McCormick's customer base also includes top quick-service restaurants, retail grocery chains, and other packaged food manufacturers, with about 30% of sales generated beyond its home turf to include 150 other countries and territories. In addition to its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Old Bay, Zatarain's, Thai Kitchen, Frank's RedHot, French's, and the recently acquired Cholula brand.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8000.840 0.0400
REV1.720B1.730B10.000M

Analyst Ratings

McCormick & Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy McCormick & Co (MKC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are McCormick & Co's (MKC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for McCormick & Co (MKC) stock?

A

The latest price target for McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) was reported by Argus Research on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 112.00 expecting MKC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.30% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for McCormick & Co (MKC)?

A

The stock price for McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) is $93.88 last updated Today at 4:16:51 PM.

Q

Does McCormick & Co (MKC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) reporting earnings?

A

McCormick & Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 29, 2022.

Q

Is McCormick & Co (MKC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for McCormick & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does McCormick & Co (MKC) operate in?

A

McCormick & Co is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.