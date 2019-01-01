|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.020
|0.030
|0.0100
|REV
|15.050M
|17.126M
|2.076M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of iPower (NASDAQ: IPW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in iPower’s space includes: Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW), Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS), Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR), Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD).
The latest price target for iPower (NASDAQ: IPW) was reported by Roth Capital on June 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting IPW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 462.50% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for iPower (NASDAQ: IPW) is $1.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2015.
iPower’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for iPower.
iPower is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.