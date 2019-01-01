QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
iPower Inc is a online hydroponic equipment and accessory retailers and suppliers in North America. The company sell the products through own website as well as online channel partners that include Amazon, Walmart and eBay.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.030 0.0100
REV15.050M17.126M2.076M

iPower Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iPower (IPW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iPower (NASDAQ: IPW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iPower's (IPW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for iPower (IPW) stock?

A

The latest price target for iPower (NASDAQ: IPW) was reported by Roth Capital on June 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting IPW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 462.50% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for iPower (IPW)?

A

The stock price for iPower (NASDAQ: IPW) is $1.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iPower (IPW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2015.

Q

When is iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) reporting earnings?

A

iPower’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.

Q

Is iPower (IPW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iPower.

Q

What sector and industry does iPower (IPW) operate in?

A

iPower is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.