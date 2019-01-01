Cantaloupe Inc, formerly USA Technologies Inc operates in the small ticket electronic payments industry. It provides wireless, cashless, micro-transactions, and networking services within the unattended Point of Sale (POS) market. Its products and services portfolio consists of ePort Connect, ePort Cashless Hardware, eSuds, EnergyMisers, and Value-added services which include Loyalty and Prepaid, Intelligent Vending, and Two-Tier Pricing Program. The company offers services to different industries covering car wash, taxi and transportation, laundry, vending, kiosk, amusement, and arcade.