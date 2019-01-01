QQQ
Range
7.23 - 7.47
Vol / Avg.
64.7K/250.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.25 - 13.25
Mkt Cap
516.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.47
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
71.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Cantaloupe Inc, formerly USA Technologies Inc operates in the small ticket electronic payments industry. It provides wireless, cashless, micro-transactions, and networking services within the unattended Point of Sale (POS) market. Its products and services portfolio consists of ePort Connect, ePort Cashless Hardware, eSuds, EnergyMisers, and Value-added services which include Loyalty and Prepaid, Intelligent Vending, and Two-Tier Pricing Program. The company offers services to different industries covering car wash, taxi and transportation, laundry, vending, kiosk, amusement, and arcade.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020-0.010 0.0100
REV48.640M51.091M2.451M

Analyst Ratings

Cantaloupe Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cantaloupe (CTLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ: CTLP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cantaloupe's (CTLP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cantaloupe (CTLP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cantaloupe

Q

Current Stock Price for Cantaloupe (CTLP)?

A

The stock price for Cantaloupe (NASDAQ: CTLP) is $7.27 last updated Today at 4:58:29 PM.

Q

Does Cantaloupe (CTLP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cantaloupe.

Q

When is Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) reporting earnings?

A

Cantaloupe’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cantaloupe (CTLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cantaloupe.

Q

What sector and industry does Cantaloupe (CTLP) operate in?

A

Cantaloupe is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.