Range
238.98 - 240.98
Vol / Avg.
79.5K/1.6M
Div / Yield
4/1.68%
52 Wk
185.79 - 256.94
Mkt Cap
86.1B
Payout Ratio
49.38
Open
239.85
P/E
32.7
EPS
1.71
Shares
359.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The CME was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its initial public offering. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival, CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX in 2018 it has also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed income trading, and collateral optimization.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6401.660 0.0200
REV1.170B1.147B-23.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CME Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CME Group (CME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CME Group's (CME) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CME Group (CME) stock?

A

The latest price target for CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 258.00 expecting CME to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.72% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CME Group (CME)?

A

The stock price for CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) is $239.52 last updated Today at 3:01:55 PM.

Q

Does CME Group (CME) pay a dividend?

A

The next CME Group (CME) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) reporting earnings?

A

CME Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is CME Group (CME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CME Group.

Q

What sector and industry does CME Group (CME) operate in?

A

CME Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.