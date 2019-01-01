QQQ
Range
12.96 - 13.37
Vol / Avg.
52K/9.9K
Div / Yield
0.52/3.88%
52 Wk
13.2 - 16
Mkt Cap
121.2M
Payout Ratio
102.45
Open
13.32
P/E
25.09
EPS
0
Shares
9.3M
Outstanding
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's objective seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain U.S. territories.

Nuveen Massachusetts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Massachusetts (NMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE: NMT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen Massachusetts's (NMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Massachusetts.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Massachusetts (NMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE: NMT) was reported by Stifel on August 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NMT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Massachusetts (NMT)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE: NMT) is $13 last updated Today at 7:20:55 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Massachusetts (NMT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE:NMT) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Massachusetts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Massachusetts (NMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Massachusetts.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Massachusetts (NMT) operate in?

A

Nuveen Massachusetts is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.