|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.080
|0.120
|0.0400
|REV
|135.420M
|139.652M
|4.232M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Azenta (NASDAQ: AZTA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Azenta’s space includes: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR).
The latest price target for Azenta (NASDAQ: AZTA) was reported by Needham on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting AZTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Azenta (NASDAQ: AZTA) is $84.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.
Azenta’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Azenta.
Azenta is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.