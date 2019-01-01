QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/598.9K
Div / Yield
0.4/0.48%
52 Wk
70.17 - 124.79
Mkt Cap
6.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.58
Shares
74.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Azenta Inc, formerly Brooks Automation Inc is a provider of life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services spanning across the life cycle of samples from procurement and sourcing, automated storage platforms, genomic services, and a broad range of consumables, informatics and data software, and sample management solutions.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.120 0.0400
REV135.420M139.652M4.232M

Azenta Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Azenta (AZTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Azenta (NASDAQ: AZTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Azenta's (AZTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Azenta (AZTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Azenta (NASDAQ: AZTA) was reported by Needham on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting AZTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Azenta (AZTA)?

A

The stock price for Azenta (NASDAQ: AZTA) is $84.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Azenta (AZTA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) reporting earnings?

A

Azenta’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Azenta (AZTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Azenta.

Q

What sector and industry does Azenta (AZTA) operate in?

A

Azenta is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.