Art's-Way Manufacturing Co Inc is a manufacturer of agricultural equipment. It has three reportable segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment fabricates and sells farming products as well as related equipment and replacement parts for these products in the United States and worldwide. Its Modular Buildings segment manufactures and installs modular buildings for animal containment and various laboratory uses. The Tools segment manufactures steel cutting tools and inserts. It derives revenues from the Agricultural Products segment.