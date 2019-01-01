|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|REV
|7.262M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ: ARTW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Art's-Way Manufacturing’s space includes: Deere (NYSE:DE), Toro (NYSE:TTC), Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI), Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) and Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO).
There is no analysis for Art's-Way Manufacturing
The stock price for Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ: ARTW) is $4.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2015.
Art's-Way Manufacturing’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Art's-Way Manufacturing.
Art's-Way Manufacturing is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.