Range
4.05 - 4.16
Vol / Avg.
3K/10.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.71 - 4.65
Mkt Cap
19M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.16
P/E
81.02
EPS
0.09
Shares
4.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co Inc is a manufacturer of agricultural equipment. It has three reportable segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment fabricates and sells farming products as well as related equipment and replacement parts for these products in the United States and worldwide. Its Modular Buildings segment manufactures and installs modular buildings for animal containment and various laboratory uses. The Tools segment manufactures steel cutting tools and inserts. It derives revenues from the Agricultural Products segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.090
REV7.262M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Art's-Way Manufacturing Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Art's-Way Manufacturing (ARTW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ: ARTW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Art's-Way Manufacturing's (ARTW) competitors?

A

Other companies in Art's-Way Manufacturing’s space includes: Deere (NYSE:DE), Toro (NYSE:TTC), Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI), Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) and Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO).

Q

What is the target price for Art's-Way Manufacturing (ARTW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Art's-Way Manufacturing

Q

Current Stock Price for Art's-Way Manufacturing (ARTW)?

A

The stock price for Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ: ARTW) is $4.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Art's-Way Manufacturing (ARTW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2015.

Q

When is Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) reporting earnings?

A

Art's-Way Manufacturing’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.

Q

Is Art's-Way Manufacturing (ARTW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Art's-Way Manufacturing.

Q

What sector and industry does Art's-Way Manufacturing (ARTW) operate in?

A

Art's-Way Manufacturing is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.