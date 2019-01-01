QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
331.8 - 360.38
Vol / Avg.
379.6K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
238.01 - 590
Mkt Cap
24.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
336.15
P/E
-
EPS
-1.22
Shares
66.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 20 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 2:06PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 2:03PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 25,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.380-0.110 0.2700
REV205.160M226.893M21.733M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MongoDB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MongoDB (MDB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MongoDB's (MDB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MongoDB (MDB) stock?

A

The latest price target for MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) was reported by Mizuho on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 400.00 expecting MDB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.47% upside). 38 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MongoDB (MDB)?

A

The stock price for MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) is $362.09 last updated Today at 3:21:02 PM.

Q

Does MongoDB (MDB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MongoDB.

Q

When is MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) reporting earnings?

A

MongoDB’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is MongoDB (MDB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MongoDB.

Q

What sector and industry does MongoDB (MDB) operate in?

A

MongoDB is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.