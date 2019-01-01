QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
136.23 - 142.62
Vol / Avg.
297.2K/482.5K
Div / Yield
0.88/0.62%
52 Wk
138.7 - 199.44
Mkt Cap
7.9B
Payout Ratio
8.69
Open
138.67
P/E
14.45
EPS
2.71
Shares
55.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 7:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 6:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 5:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 3:42PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:36PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 1:04PM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 5:09PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:33PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
MKS Instruments Inc is engaged in providing instruments, subsystems, and process control systems used to measure, monitor, deliver, and control parameters of manufacturing processes. The company's product portfolio includes instruments, components, and systems required in manufacturing products such as flat panel displays, medical devices, and electronic materials, among others used in industrial technologies, semiconductor, life and health sciences, and research and defense markets. The company organizes itself into three reportable business segments: vacuum and analysis, light and motion, and equipment and solutions. The vacuum and analysis segment contributes to roughly half of the company's revenue, and the majority of its revenue is earned in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.8603.020 0.1600
REV762.320M763.900M1.580M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MKS Instruments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MKS Instruments (MKSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MKS Instruments's (MKSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MKS Instruments (MKSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) was reported by Loop Capital on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting MKSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.22% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MKS Instruments (MKSI)?

A

The stock price for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) is $141.62 last updated Today at 4:20:59 PM.

Q

Does MKS Instruments (MKSI) pay a dividend?

A

The next MKS Instruments (MKSI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) reporting earnings?

A

MKS Instruments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is MKS Instruments (MKSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MKS Instruments.

Q

What sector and industry does MKS Instruments (MKSI) operate in?

A

MKS Instruments is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.