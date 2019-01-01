Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company dedicated towards developing treatments for certain medical conditions. It is focusing on kidney diseases. The company's lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive's other drug, UNI-494, is a new chemical entity with issued composition of matter patent protection in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury.