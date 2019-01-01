QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/173.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.25 - 8.73
Mkt Cap
19.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.37
Shares
15M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 10:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 12:45PM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 9:58AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company dedicated towards developing treatments for certain medical conditions. It is focusing on kidney diseases. The company's lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive's other drug, UNI-494, is a new chemical entity with issued composition of matter patent protection in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Unicycive Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UNCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unicycive Therapeutics's (UNCY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UNCY) was reported by Roth Capital on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.50 expecting UNCY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 946.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY)?

A

The stock price for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UNCY) is $1.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unicycive Therapeutics.

Q

When is Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) reporting earnings?

A

Unicycive Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unicycive Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) operate in?

A

Unicycive Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.