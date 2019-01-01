|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BioLine Rx’s space includes: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX), HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK), Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO).
The latest price target for BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting BLRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1094.97% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) is $1.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BioLine Rx.
BioLine Rx’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BioLine Rx.
BioLine Rx is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.