BioLine Rx Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company with a strategic focus on oncology. Its development and commercialization pipeline consists of two clinical-stage therapeutic candidates - Motixafortide, a novel peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies and stem cell mobilization, and AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors. In addition, it has an off- strategy, a legacy therapeutic product called BL-5010 for the treatment of skin lesions.