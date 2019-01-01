QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/460.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.59 - 6.34
Mkt Cap
75.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
47.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 4:29PM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 2:27PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
BioLine Rx Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company with a strategic focus on oncology. Its development and commercialization pipeline consists of two clinical-stage therapeutic candidates - Motixafortide, a novel peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies and stem cell mobilization, and AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors. In addition, it has an off- strategy, a legacy therapeutic product called BL-5010 for the treatment of skin lesions.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BioLine Rx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioLine Rx (BLRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioLine Rx's (BLRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BioLine Rx (BLRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting BLRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1094.97% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BioLine Rx (BLRX)?

A

The stock price for BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) is $1.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioLine Rx (BLRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioLine Rx.

Q

When is BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) reporting earnings?

A

BioLine Rx’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is BioLine Rx (BLRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioLine Rx.

Q

What sector and industry does BioLine Rx (BLRX) operate in?

A

BioLine Rx is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.