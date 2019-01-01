QQQ
Range
67.64 - 70.88
Vol / Avg.
2M/3.7M
Div / Yield
10/14.88%
52 Wk
18.7 - 75.2
Mkt Cap
8.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
68.43
P/E
2.42
EPS
12.53
Shares
118.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Pacific.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-21
REV

Analyst Ratings

ZIM Integrated Shipping Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE: ZIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ZIM Integrated Shipping's (ZIM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) stock?

A

The latest price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE: ZIM) was reported by Jefferies on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting ZIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.10% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM)?

A

The stock price for ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE: ZIM) is $69.88 last updated Today at 6:53:18 PM.

Q

Does ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) reporting earnings?

A

ZIM Integrated Shipping’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZIM Integrated Shipping.

Q

What sector and industry does ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) operate in?

A

ZIM Integrated Shipping is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NYSE.