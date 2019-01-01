|Q4 2022
You can purchase shares of Biotricity (NASDAQ: BTCY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Biotricity’s space includes: Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR), OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX), Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR), HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX).
The latest price target for Biotricity (NASDAQ: BTCY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting BTCY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 124.72% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Biotricity (NASDAQ: BTCY) is $2.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Biotricity.
Biotricity’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Biotricity.
Biotricity is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.