Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Biotricity Inc is a medical technology company that focuses on biometric data monitoring solutions. It aims to deliver remote monitoring solutions to the healthcare & consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. Biotricity is expanding medical-grade monitoring into the consumer market via its Biolife solution, which empowers users to self-manage chronic conditions. Its products include Bioflux, which is a mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) device that provides real-time monitoring and transmission of ambulatory patients' ECG information; Biocare Telemed, which is a virtual clinic platform that enables clinicians to provide outstanding patient care remotely; Bioheart, which is a personal heart monitor; and Biocare health.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130-0.120 0.0100
REV2.250M1.930M-320.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
Biotricity Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biotricity (BTCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biotricity (NASDAQ: BTCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biotricity's (BTCY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Biotricity (BTCY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Biotricity (NASDAQ: BTCY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting BTCY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 124.72% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Biotricity (BTCY)?

A

The stock price for Biotricity (NASDAQ: BTCY) is $2.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biotricity (BTCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biotricity.

Q

When is Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) reporting earnings?

A

Biotricity’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Biotricity (BTCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biotricity.

Q

What sector and industry does Biotricity (BTCY) operate in?

A

Biotricity is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.