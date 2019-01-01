QQQ
Range
7.1 - 8.12
Vol / Avg.
945.2K/865.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.49 - 20.74
Mkt Cap
404.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
49.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
CarParts.com Inc is an online provider of automotive aftermarket parts and repair information. The company principally sells its products to individual consumers through its network of websites and online marketplaces. The company's products consist of collision parts serving the body repair market, engine parts to serve the replacement parts market, and performance parts and accessories.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.110

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV133.340M

Analyst Ratings

CarParts.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CarParts.com (PRTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CarParts.com's (PRTS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CarParts.com (PRTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) was reported by Roth Capital on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting PRTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 121.95% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CarParts.com (PRTS)?

A

The stock price for CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) is $8.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CarParts.com (PRTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CarParts.com.

Q

When is CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) reporting earnings?

A

CarParts.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is CarParts.com (PRTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CarParts.com.

Q

What sector and industry does CarParts.com (PRTS) operate in?

A

CarParts.com is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.