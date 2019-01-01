QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/292.1K
Div / Yield
1.01/7.96%
52 Wk
12.61 - 15.95
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
47.05
Open
-
P/E
5.91
EPS
0.28
Shares
93.5M
Outstanding
Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end Trust. Its investment objective of seeking current income, current gains, and capital appreciation. The company invests in under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment-grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Blackrock Credit Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Credit (BTZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blackrock Credit's (BTZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Credit.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Credit (BTZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Credit

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Credit (BTZ)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Credit (NYSE: BTZ) is $12.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock Credit (BTZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Credit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Credit (BTZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Credit.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Credit (BTZ) operate in?

A

Blackrock Credit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.