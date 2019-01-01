QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/53.6K
Div / Yield
1.32/9.31%
52 Wk
13.84 - 16.27
Mkt Cap
180.1M
Payout Ratio
15.12
Open
-
P/E
1.88
Shares
12.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Special Opportunities Fund Inc is the United States based closed-end diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to have the total return. The company's investment portfolio consists of investment companies, common stocks, money market funds, commodity partnerships, preferred stocks, convertible bonds, liquidating trusts, promissory notes, senior unsecured notes, warrants, rights, corporate notes and corporate bonds. In addition, it also makes investments in construction materials, consumer finance, healthcare equipment and supplies, independent power and renewable electricity producers, insurance, personal products, professional services and real estate investment trusts.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Special Opportunities Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Special Opportunities (SPE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Special Opportunities (NYSE: SPE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Special Opportunities's (SPE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Special Opportunities.

Q

What is the target price for Special Opportunities (SPE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Special Opportunities

Q

Current Stock Price for Special Opportunities (SPE)?

A

The stock price for Special Opportunities (NYSE: SPE) is $14.166 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:47:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Special Opportunities (SPE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) reporting earnings?

A

Special Opportunities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Special Opportunities (SPE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Special Opportunities.

Q

What sector and industry does Special Opportunities (SPE) operate in?

A

Special Opportunities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.