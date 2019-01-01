Special Opportunities Fund Inc is the United States based closed-end diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to have the total return. The company's investment portfolio consists of investment companies, common stocks, money market funds, commodity partnerships, preferred stocks, convertible bonds, liquidating trusts, promissory notes, senior unsecured notes, warrants, rights, corporate notes and corporate bonds. In addition, it also makes investments in construction materials, consumer finance, healthcare equipment and supplies, independent power and renewable electricity producers, insurance, personal products, professional services and real estate investment trusts.