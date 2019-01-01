|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in OppFi’s space includes: Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG), Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN), X Financial (NYSE:XYF), Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT).
The latest price target for OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) was reported by Piper Sandler on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting OPFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is $4.1482 last updated Today at 8:59:40 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for OppFi.
OppFi’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for OppFi.
OppFi is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.