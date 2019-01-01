QQQ
Range
3.85 - 4.19
Vol / Avg.
194.6K/421.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.04 - 11.06
Mkt Cap
55.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.91
P/E
-
EPS
1.06
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
OppFi Inc is a financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit.

OppFi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OppFi (OPFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OppFi's (OPFI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OppFi (OPFI) stock?

A

The latest price target for OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) was reported by Piper Sandler on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting OPFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OppFi (OPFI)?

A

The stock price for OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is $4.1482 last updated Today at 8:59:40 PM.

Q

Does OppFi (OPFI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OppFi.

Q

When is OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) reporting earnings?

A

OppFi’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is OppFi (OPFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OppFi.

Q

What sector and industry does OppFi (OPFI) operate in?

A

OppFi is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.