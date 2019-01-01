QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.91 - 14.19
Vol / Avg.
65.2K/36.3K
Div / Yield
0.99/6.99%
52 Wk
14 - 18.8
Mkt Cap
170.2M
Payout Ratio
92.58
Open
14.1
P/E
12.87
Shares
12.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd Inc Fund Inc is the United States-based diversified, closed?end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities which includes traditional preferred stocks eligible for the inter-corporate dividends received a deduction and fully taxable preferred securities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (PFD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (NYSE: PFD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd's (PFD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd.

Q

What is the target price for Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (PFD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd

Q

Current Stock Price for Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (PFD)?

A

The stock price for Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (NYSE: PFD) is $14.09 last updated Today at 8:59:26 PM.

Q

Does Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (PFD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (PFD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-23.

Q

When is Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (NYSE:PFD) reporting earnings?

A

Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (PFD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd.

Q

What sector and industry does Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (PFD) operate in?

A

Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.