|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.080
|-0.240
|-0.1600
|REV
|55.550M
|59.153M
|3.603M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in OneSpan’s space includes: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT), A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN), JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG), BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ).
The latest price target for OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on April 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting OSPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 182.61% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) is $13.8 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for OneSpan.
OneSpan’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for OneSpan.
OneSpan is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.