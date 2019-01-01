QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.7 - 13.91
Vol / Avg.
285K/198.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.93 - 29.17
Mkt Cap
551.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
40M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 12 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 3:51PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:13PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:13PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 4:54PM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Apr 23, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Apr 23, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 8:16AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
OneSpan Inc is a provider of information technology security solutions for banking and financial services and application security markets. Its solutions secure and manage access to digital assets and protect online transactions, via mobile devices and in-person. Authentication and anti-fraud solutions are the organization's primary product offerings and include multifactor authentication and virtual private network access capabilities. The company derives revenues from hardware and license fees, maintenance and support fees, and subscription fees. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the rest in the United States and Asia-Pacific region.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080-0.240 -0.1600
REV55.550M59.153M3.603M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OneSpan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OneSpan (OSPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OneSpan's (OSPN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OneSpan (OSPN) stock?

A

The latest price target for OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on April 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting OSPN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 182.61% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OneSpan (OSPN)?

A

The stock price for OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) is $13.8 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does OneSpan (OSPN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneSpan.

Q

When is OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) reporting earnings?

A

OneSpan’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is OneSpan (OSPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OneSpan.

Q

What sector and industry does OneSpan (OSPN) operate in?

A

OneSpan is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.