|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.400
|2.510
|0.1100
|REV
|1.020B
|1.067B
|47.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Generac Hldgs’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).
The latest price target for Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) was reported by Stifel on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 415.00 expecting GNRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.10% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) is $271.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 21, 2013 to stockholders of record on June 10, 2013.
Generac Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Generac Hldgs.
Generac Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.