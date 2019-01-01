QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Electrical Equipment
Generac Power Systems designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.4002.510 0.1100
REV1.020B1.067B47.000M

Generac Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Generac Hldgs (GNRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Generac Hldgs's (GNRC) competitors?

A

Other companies in Generac Hldgs’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).

Q

What is the target price for Generac Hldgs (GNRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) was reported by Stifel on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 415.00 expecting GNRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.10% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Generac Hldgs (GNRC)?

A

The stock price for Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) is $271.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Generac Hldgs (GNRC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 21, 2013 to stockholders of record on June 10, 2013.

Q

When is Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) reporting earnings?

A

Generac Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Generac Hldgs (GNRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Generac Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Generac Hldgs (GNRC) operate in?

A

Generac Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.