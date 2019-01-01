Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, capital gains, and capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing principally in a portfolio of equity securities, primarily of issuers in emerging market countries. The Fund will also normally seek to secure gains and enhance the stability of returns over a market cycle by writing (selling) call options on selected exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and/or international, regional, or country indices of equity securities, and/or on equity securities.