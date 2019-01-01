QQQ
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, capital gains, and capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing principally in a portfolio of equity securities, primarily of issuers in emerging market countries. The Fund will also normally seek to secure gains and enhance the stability of returns over a market cycle by writing (selling) call options on selected exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and/or international, regional, or country indices of equity securities, and/or on equity securities.

Voya Emerging Markets Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Voya Emerging Markets (IHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE: IHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Voya Emerging Markets's (IHD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Voya Emerging Markets.

Q

What is the target price for Voya Emerging Markets (IHD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Voya Emerging Markets

Q

Current Stock Price for Voya Emerging Markets (IHD)?

A

The stock price for Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE: IHD) is $6.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Voya Emerging Markets (IHD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE:IHD) reporting earnings?

A

Voya Emerging Markets does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Voya Emerging Markets (IHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Voya Emerging Markets.

Q

What sector and industry does Voya Emerging Markets (IHD) operate in?

A

Voya Emerging Markets is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.