Range
5.43 - 5.67
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/2.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.34 - 29.55
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.45
P/E
7.21
EPS
2.2
Shares
237.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
HUYA Inc is a technology-driven content company with game live streaming as its core business and is focused on building a live broadcast platform. Its products include live broadcast platform Huya Live, and Nimo TV, a popular game live broadcast platform in Southeast Asia and South America. These products cover PC, Web, and mobile. In April 2020, Tencent will become Huya's controlling shareholder.

HUYA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HUYA (HUYA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HUYA's (HUYA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HUYA (HUYA) stock?

A

The latest price target for HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) was reported by CLSA on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.10 expecting HUYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.13% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HUYA (HUYA)?

A

The stock price for HUYA (NYSE: HUYA) is $5.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HUYA (HUYA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HUYA.

Q

When is HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) reporting earnings?

A

HUYA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is HUYA (HUYA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HUYA.

Q

What sector and industry does HUYA (HUYA) operate in?

A

HUYA is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.