Range
133.15 - 138.48
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/1.5M
Div / Yield
4.64/3.41%
52 Wk
124.65 - 178.22
Mkt Cap
38B
Payout Ratio
78.11
Open
137.7
P/E
22.9
EPS
0.44
Shares
284.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Digital Realty owns and operates nearly 300 data centers worldwide. It has more than 35 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. Digital Realty has also moved more into the co-location business, increasingly serving enterprises and facilitating network connections. Digital Realty operates as a real estate investment trust.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.670
REV1.110B1.111B1.000M

Digital Realty Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Digital Realty Trust (DLR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Digital Realty Trust's (DLR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Digital Realty Trust (DLR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 155.00 expecting DLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.96% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Digital Realty Trust (DLR)?

A

The stock price for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is $133.67 last updated Today at 6:45:39 PM.

Q

Does Digital Realty Trust (DLR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) reporting earnings?

A

Digital Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Digital Realty Trust (DLR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Digital Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Digital Realty Trust (DLR) operate in?

A

Digital Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.