Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing. It operates under one reportable segment: Firearms, which includes firearms distributions and manufacturing services. The company manufactures handguns, long guns, sporting rifles, shooting gear, and suppressor products. The firm's brand portfolio consists of Smith and Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, Performance Center, and Gemtech; which are used for defense, law enforcement, hunting, and sporting purposes. The company operates internationally, with the majority of income generated by the U.S. market from its handgun products.

Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smith & Wesson Brands's (SWBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) was reported by Cowen & Co. on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SWBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.77% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)?

A

The stock price for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) is $16.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) reporting earnings?

A

Smith & Wesson Brands’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) operate in?

A

Smith & Wesson Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.