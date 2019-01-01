QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company offers 40 brands of vehicles at 278 stores in 25 states at year-end 2021 and entered Canada in mid-2021 with the purchase of Pfaff Automotive. The company has expanded largely through the acquisition of dealerships in smaller regional markets but now seeks to grow in any part of the U.S. and we expect more deals over time in Canada or perhaps Europe. Annual revenue in 2021 was $22.8 billion and we see over $50 billion possible in 2025. In 2021, new-car sales were about 49% of total revenue. Lithia was founded in 1946, went public in 1996, and is now one of the largest U.S. auto dealerships. It is based in Medford, Oregon.

Lithia Motors Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lithia Motors (LAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lithia Motors's (LAD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lithia Motors (LAD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 345.00 expecting LAD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.42% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lithia Motors (LAD)?

A

The stock price for Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) is $315.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lithia Motors (LAD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Lithia Motors (LAD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) reporting earnings?

A

Lithia Motors’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Lithia Motors (LAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lithia Motors.

Q

What sector and industry does Lithia Motors (LAD) operate in?

A

Lithia Motors is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.