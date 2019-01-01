Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company offers 40 brands of vehicles at 278 stores in 25 states at year-end 2021 and entered Canada in mid-2021 with the purchase of Pfaff Automotive. The company has expanded largely through the acquisition of dealerships in smaller regional markets but now seeks to grow in any part of the U.S. and we expect more deals over time in Canada or perhaps Europe. Annual revenue in 2021 was $22.8 billion and we see over $50 billion possible in 2025. In 2021, new-car sales were about 49% of total revenue. Lithia was founded in 1946, went public in 1996, and is now one of the largest U.S. auto dealerships. It is based in Medford, Oregon.